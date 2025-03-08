All Wolfpack

NC State Football Advances Another Step for Four-Star Jalen Williams

The NC State football recruiting team could be the favorite to land the elite Georgia defensive back.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
A few weeks ago, the NC State football recruiters locked in an official visit from Kell High School (Ga.) junior cornerback Jalen Williams. That trip to Raleigh is set for June 13-15.

So, it's no surprise the Wolfpack landed in Williams' top five this week. His other four finalists are Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and Pitt, the 6-foot, 160-pound four-star announced via the following post on social media:

Williams, who picked up an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff while on an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack in late January, currently stacks up at No. 44 among Georgia prospects in the 2026 class, according to Rivals, and No. 8 at his position.

Last season, he tallied 38 tackles, four for a loss, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one blocked field goal, and four onside kick recoveries.

As things stand, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine lists the Wolfpack as the frontrunner to prevail in the Jalen Williams sweepstakes.

NC State is looking to add its four-deep 2026 recruiting haul, consisting entirely of three-star prospects at this relatively early juncture in the cycle.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Matt Giles
