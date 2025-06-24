Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
The Baltimore Orioles got off to a fast start in their series against the Texas Rangers on Monday, winning 6-0 behind eight innings of three-hit ball from lefty Trevor Rogers.
Baltimore remains in last place in the AL East, but it has won six of its last 10 games and appears to be turning things around after a really rough start to the campaign.
On Tuesday, the Orioles will hand the ball to veteran Charlie Morton (5.64 ERA), who has struggled in the 2025 season and was actually demoted to the bullpen.
He’ll take on Jacob Latz, who has started one game this season but primarily has worked out of the bullpen. Latz will open what should be a bullpen game for the Rangers tonight.
So, what should bettors wager on in Game 2 of this series? I have a player prop to consider and a total pick to dive into for Tuesday’s action.
Rangers vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-176)
- Orioles -1.5 (+144)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +108
- Orioles: -132
Total
- 10 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rangers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.26 ERA)
- Baltimore: Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.64 ERA)
Rangers vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 6:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, RSN
- Rangers record: 38-41
- Orioles record: 34-44
Rangers vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Josh Smith to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Looking for a long shot prop in this game? Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Josh Smith could cash in on this prop at +650 odds:
Texas Rangers slugger Josh Smith is off to a solid start in the 2025 season, hitting .284 with seven home runs in 66 games (60 starts). He’s a long shot bet to go deep on Tuesday at +650, but I think he has some value against the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore is starting veteran Charlie Morton on Tuesday, and the two-time All-Star is really struggling this season and was actually moved to the bullpen at one point. In 17 appearances in 2025, Morton has a 5.64 ERA, and he’s allowed 10 home runs.
The righty’s WHIP sits at a shocking 1.60, and that should help out Smith and this Rangers offense that has been one of the worst units in MLB this season.
Smith has thrived against right-handed pitching in 2025, hitting .298 with an .842 OPs. He’s also smacked all seven of his homers against righties.
Not only that, but Smith has fared well against Morton in his career, going 2-for-6 with a run batted in. He’s worth a look at this price on Tuesday.
Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
After starting the season with an 0-12 record in the 12 games that Morton appeared in, the Orioles have won five straight.
Morton has really turned things around over that five-game stretch (all starts), posting a 2.42 ERA in 26.0 innings of work.
While I’m not sold on him keeping up this pace, I do think this is a favorable matchup against a Rangers team that ranks in the bottom five in MLB in OPS, runs scored and batting average this season.
Texas has the best UNDER record in MLB, and these teams hit the UNDER in Monday’s game with Texas failing to score once.
As for the Rangers’ side of things, Latz has been solid so far this season, and he has the No. 5 bullpen in baseball backing him up (3.37 ERA). The Rangers’ pitching staff has not been the reason for some of their struggles in 2025, and I think they can keep the O’s in check on Tuesday.
With this total all the way up at 10, the UNDER is an easy bet on June 24.
Pick: UNDER 10 (-112 at DraftKings)
