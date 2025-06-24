Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson, Josh Smith)
After just 18 teams were in action on Monday, several more early-week matchups will kick off on Tuesday evening.
Tonight, I’m eyeing NL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani as one of my favorite home run props of the day, as he has a great matchup against a Colorado Rockies team that has the worst team ERA in baseball.
Let’s break down this play for Ohtani, and two more sluggers, for June 24.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, June 24
- Josh Smith to Hit a Home Run (+650)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+125)
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+285)
Josh Smith to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Texas Rangers slugger Josh Smith is off to a solid start in the 2025 season, hitting .284 with seven home runs in 66 games (60 starts). He’s a long shot bet to go deep on Tuesday at +650, but I think he has some value against the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore is starting veteran Charlie Morton on Tuesday, and the two-time All-Star is really struggling this season and was actually moved to the bullpen at one point. In 17 appearances in 2025, Morton has a 5.64 ERA, and he’s allowed 10 home runs.
The righty’s WHIP sits at a shocking 1.60, and that should help out Smith and this Rangers offense that has been one of the worst units in MLB this season.
Smith has thrived against right-handed pitching in 2025, hitting .298 with an .842 OPs. He’s also smacked all seven of his homers against righties.
Not only that, but Smith has fared well against Morton in his career, going 2-for-6 with a run batted in. He’s worth a look at this price on Tuesday.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+125)
This prop isn’t nearly as enticing when it comes to the odds, but it’s hard not to love the matchup for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
The Rockies have the worst pitching staff in baseball, and they’ve allowed 103 home runs as a team in the 2025 season. On Tuesday, righty German Marquez will take the mound, and he has a dreadful 6.11 ERA and 1.64 WHIP so far this season.
While Marquez has given up just seven homers in 2025, he did give up two to Los Angeles in his lone start against Ohtani and company. Ohtani has thrived against Marquez in his career, going 3-for-8 with a homer and three runs batted in.
On top of that, Ohtani has been unstoppable against right-handed pitching, posting a .280/.409/.670 slash line with 22 of his 26 homers this season. I love him in any hitting prop on Tuesday night.
Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+285)
Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson has a solid matchup on Tuesday night against the New York Mets, as he’s gone 2-for-4 in his career against Mets starter Frankie Montas.
Montas is making his 2025 debut, and he did not fare well in his rehab starts, posting a 13.19 ERA with eight home runs allowed in Triple-A. He allowed eight homers over the course of four starts, so one can only imagine how bad he would have looked at the MLB level.
I’m fading Montas in this one, as he gave up 24 homers in 30 outings in the 2024 season.
Olson has been solid against right-handed pitching in 2025, posting an .844 OPS with 11 of his 15 home runs.
