NC State Football Coach Visits Surging DL Recruit in Tennessee
Germantown High School (Tenn.) junior defensive lineman Djidjou Bah currently sits at No. 135 among 2026 defensive linemen, per 247Sports. But his growing offer sheet, already including the NC State football program and roughly two dozen other suitors, says his stock is on the rise.
On Thursday, Wolfpack defensive line coach Charley Wiles was at Bah's stomping grounds to check in on the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder. Bah shared the following photo from that visit, adding that he "can't wait" for his NC State official visit this summer:
He also welcomed Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell to his school this week. And as is the case with the Wolfpack, the Hawkeyes are set to host Bah on an official visit in June.
The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine paints NC State and Iowa as the current frontrunners in his recruitment.
Djidjou Bah, who was on an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack back in late March, will return to Raleigh for his former NC State football tour beginning on June 20, two weeks after checking out Iowa and the week after visiting Indiana.
As a junior last season, he recorded 56 tackles, 14 for a loss, and 7.5 sacks for a Germantown squad that finished 7-5 overall.
