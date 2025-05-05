NC State Football Snags All-AAC First Team Selection in Portal

All Wolfpack

Two-year North Texas cornerback Brian Nelson II is now fully on board with the NC State football program for next season.

This weekend, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff picked up their 15th pledge of the current transfer portal cycle with the addition of former North Texas cornerback Brian Nelson II, a breakout star for the Mean Green in 2024.

The 6-foot, 191-pound redshirt freshman from Pearland, Texas, made his commitment official by singing with the Wolfpack. And he confirmed his entry in the NC State football family via the following post on Saturday evening:

Last season, after appearing in only four games as a North Texas rookie, Nelson saw action in 12 games, including eight starting nods. He tied for second in the American Athletic Conference with his four interceptions, including a win-sealing pick against Temple in the Mean Green's regular season finale, en route to earning All-AAC First Team honors.

Brian Nelson II arrived at North Texas as a three-star prep out of Shadow Creek High School (Texas), stacking up at No. 1,638 overall, No. 138 among cornerbacks, and No. 269 in Texas on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

Now, as a transfer prospect, Nelson appears at No. 332 overall and No. 43 at his position in the portal, per 247Sports.

Meanwhile, NC State's transfer collection checks in at No. 56 in the country and No. 13 in the ACC.

