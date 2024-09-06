Recent NC State Football Commit Suffers Season-Ending Injury
A month ago, Reagan High School (N.C.) signal caller Jacob Smith became the first NC State football recruiting prize on the 2026 trail when the dual-sport athlete announced his verbal commitment to play for Dave Doeren and his staff, adding to his pledge as a future Wolfpack baseball infielder/pitcher.
ALSO READ: NC State's Week 2 Uniform Combo Was Undefeated Last Year
After confirming his college plans, Smith geared up to build on a promising sophomore campaign in which he tallied almost 1,500 yards through the air and 160 yards on the ground.
And last week, the junior completed 12 of his 20 pass attempts for 176 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Reagan's 34-28 revenge home win over the Mooresville Blue Devils. One week earlier, he threw for 209 yards and two scores in the Raiders' 20-13 win over the visiting Marvin Ridge Mavericks.
But earlier this week, Smith revealed on social media that his 2024 campaign has come to an unfortunate early end.
"I am heartbroken to announce I will miss the rest of my junior season due to an ACL tear that requires surgery," the 6-foot-2, 210-pound three-star wrote in the following post. "God has a plan for me and I know that this is just all a part of His plan. I look forward to attacking this recovery and coming back stronger than ever!"
Jacob Smith remains the lone piece to the 2026 NC State football haul at what is still an early juncture in the cycle.