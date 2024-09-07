NC State Football Alum Records NFL's First-Ever Points in Brazil
Rookie placekicker Brayden Narveson, who suited up for the Tennessee Titans in the preseason but was waived and picked up by the Green Bay Packers in time for Week 1 action, already has a penchant for making headlines as a pro despite going undrafted following his NC State football graduate campaign last year.
In his preseason debut last month, the 24-year-old kicked a 59-yarder eight minutes before delivering a walk-off game-winner from 46 yards out for the Titans.
And in his first regular season outing on Friday night, Narveson connected on a 31-yarder to go down in history as the player responsible for putting the first points on the board in the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil.
The Packers went on to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-29, in São Paulo's Corinthians Arena. But Narveson was inches from tallying a perfect 4-for-4 mark on field goal attempts, as his lone miss, a 43-yarder, clanged off the upright; he finished 2-for-2 on extra point attempts.
Narveson, who went 18-for-23 on field goal attempts and 38-for-38 on extra points for the 2023 NC State football team after transferring from Western Kentucky, and the Green Bay Packers now have over a week to prepare for their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday.