NC State Football Signee Reopens Recruitment After Brother Transfers
Cedric Cisse was the last of 19 NC State football recruiting signees in early December. Now, the Lakewood High School (S.C.) defensive back is the only one from that group who has since backed off his commitment to the Wolfpack.
ALSO READ: Ex-NC State Linebacker Settles on Next Landing Spot
On Tuesday night, Cisse revealed his decision to reopen his recruitment. The move isn't all that shocking in light of the fact his brother, Brandon Cisse, a former four-star prep and two-year force in the Wolfpack secondary, announced his transfer from NC State last week.
"I appreciate everything NC State has done for me," Cedric Cisse wrote in his post, "but after careful consideration I have decided to reopen my recruitment 100%!"
This past season, the 6-foot, 170-pound senior recorded 32 tackles, four interceptions, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery for a 2-9 Lakewood team.
At the moment, Cedric Cisse has neither a ranking nor rating by his name on any major recruiting sites. And according to On3, his only other offer to date was from the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.
Meanwhile, with an anticipated signature this week from a recent NC State football commit in Atlantic Community High School (Fla.) four-star running back Deandre Desinor, the 2025 Wolfpack class is set to return to 19 signees. The collection currently ranks No. 38 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 8 in the ACC.
RELATED: Flipped 2025 Running Back Plans to Join Wolfpack Right Away
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.