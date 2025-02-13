NC State Football Enters Mix for Smooth Freshman Quarterback
Kennesaw Mountain High School (Ga.) freshman standout Chris Miller, projected to debut in the rankings as one of the top five 2028 quarterbacks in Georgia, is now among the handful of full-fledged NC State football recruiting targets at this early juncture in the cycle.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Miller revealed his offer from Dave Doeren and the NC State Wolfpack via the following post late Wednesday afternoon:
NC State became Chris Miller's fifth suitor in what figures to expand into a loaded recruitment. His other early other offers, all arriving in the past six weeks, are from Bowling Green, UNLV, Miami (Ohio), and Charlotte.
After seeing snaps in one game for the Kennesaw Mountain varsity squad as a mere eighth grader, Miller emerged as the school's full-time starter under center last season, albeit for a group that recorded a 2-8 overall record.
He finished his freshman campaign with a 106-for-222 passing clip (47.7 percent) for 1,347 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions, adding 10 carries for 20 yards and two more scores.
