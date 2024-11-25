All Wolfpack

NC State Football Jumps Four Spots in 2025 Recruiting Rankings

The NC State football staff picked up a commitment from dual-sport standout Grayson Rigdon.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Grayson Rigdon, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound three-star running back who moonlighted as the nation's highest-scoring prep hoopster as a junior last season, announced his commitment to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew on Monday morning.

The Columbus High School (Texas) senior, No. 138 among running backs on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, chose the Wolfpack over the seven finalists he named just days before landing an NC State offer last week and visiting the program over the weekend. That top seven consisted of Abilene Christian, Missouri State, New Mexico, North Texas, Tarleton, Tennessee State, and Wyoming.

Rigdon, who originally committed to Air Force before announcing his decommitment and reopening his recruitment in September, is the third running back in the cycle to pledge allegiance to the Wolfpack. He joins Westland High School (Ohio) three-star Kentrell Rinehart and Ware County High School (Ga.) three-star RJ Boyd.

Dave Doeren & Co.'s latest addition bumped the 2025 NC State football recruiting haul from No. 49 to No. 45 in the country. And the Wolfpack leapfrogged Virginia Tech to No. 10 among ACC schools.

On the hardwood, Grayson Rigdon averaged 45.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 6.0 steals before transferring from small-town Benjamin High School (Texas) to Columbus for his senior year.

