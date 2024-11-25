Former NC State Football Recruiting Pledge Commits to Wildcats
One week after backing out of his NC State football commitment, Chambers High School (N.C.) three-star wide receiver Arrion Concepcion has pledged allegiance to the Kansas State Wildcats.
Concepcion, younger brother of Wolfpack sophomore receiver and reigning ACC Rookie of the Year KC Concepcion, visited the Wildcats over the weekend, including his attendance at the team's 41-15 home win over Cincinnati. And he revealed his new commitment on Sunday.
Kansas State officially entered the fray on Monday, less than 24 hours after Concepcion decommitted from NC State.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound speedster, who initially committed to Dave Doeren and his crew in June, currently checks in at No. 1,460 overall, No. 201 at his position, and No. 33 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Meanwhile, with 18 verbal pledges in tow and less than two weeks until the Dec. 4 early national signing day, the NC State football haul ranks No. 49 overall in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 11 among ACC programs.
Sure, Dave Doeren & Co.'s efforts in the cycle are nothing to write home about. However, they aren't nearly as bleak as their rival's recruiting trainwreck, as the 2025 UNC football class has fallen to 10 commits, No. 78 in the national rankings, and No. 17 in the conference.
