Outbound NC State Football Star KC Concepcion Commits to Ex-Duke Coach
Two weeks ago, when news broke of KC Concepcion's plan to check out UNC in early January, the NC State football transfer was on a visit at Texas A&M. Evidently, the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year enjoyed his time in College Station enough to join the Aggies without touring the campus in Chapel Hill.
On Sunday afternoon, Concepcion ended his recruitment as a coveted transfer by announcing his commitment to Texas A&M and first-year Aggies head coach Mike Elko.
Of course, Elko was the head coach at Duke when Concepcion was an NC State football freshman. Elko's 2023 Blue Devils defeated the visiting Wolfpack, 24-3, but Concepcion amassed almost 100 all-purpose yards in the loss.
As a sophomore this season, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound KC Concepcion saw a dip in production, tallying 53 receptions for 460 yards and six touchdowns, down from his 839 yards and 10 scores on 71 catches as a rookie in Raleigh.
He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 before initially announcing a top six of Texas A&M, Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, Miami, and South Carolina.
Concepcion, a former three-star recruit out of Chambers High School in Charlotte, N.C., is now a four-star portal talent checking in at No. 15 overall and No. 6 among wide receivers in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He'll arrive at Texas A&M with two years of eligibility remaining.
