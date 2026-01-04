Wolfpack Secures Portal Commitment from All-MAC Wideout

RALEIGH — As schools around the country put together their rosters in the transfer portal, NC State became the latest to secure a new commit out of the portal for the 2026 season. Former Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow announced his commitment to NC State on social media Sunday, marking the first new member of the Pack.

Adding Snow is a massive development for the Wolfpack, which could potentially lose two of its top pass catchers to the portal and another to graduation. With quarterback CJ Bailey coming back to Raleigh for his junior year, NC State needed to reload at wide receiver to raise the ceiling for its talented young signal caller.

What Snow's commitment means for NC State

Snow can do a little bit of everything, proving that with a very strong 2025 season at Buffalo. He operated as the team's punt returner and top wide receiver option. He even ran the ball well for the Bulls, accumulating 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His efforts earned him First Team All-MAC honors on the offensive side.

The receiver caught 62 passes for 815 yards, scoring eight times. On special teams, Snow returned 20 punts for 213 yards, returning one for a touchdown. With Terrell Anderson and Noah Rogers potentially on the way out and Wesley Grimes graduating, Snow should have an immediate role with the Wolfpack alongside returning receivers Teddy Hoffmann and Keenan Jackson.

NEW: Buffalo first-team all-conference WR Victor Snow plans to enter the transfer portal, @nxtsportsagency tells @PeteNakos.



Posted 62 catches for 815 yards and 8 TDs in 2025. The all-conference punt returner finished with 1,057 all-purpose yards and 11 total TDs.… pic.twitter.com/X77jlLiZec — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 13, 2025

At 5-foot-8, 168 pounds, Snow is definitely an undersized receiver who will likely operate out of the slot. Many Wolfpack fans will point out Snow's similarities to former NC State wide receiver K.C. Concepcion, given his prowess on special teams and ability to impact the game in multiple ways as a multi-tool slot receiver. If offensive coordinator Kurt Roper wants to use Snow similarly, Hoffmann would likely slide to the outside.

Snow began his career at Nevada but caught only one pass for one yard. He transferred to Buffalo after one season in Reno, where he started to show more of his potential as a receiver. His explosive athleticism began to manifest in 2024, when he caught 55 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns. Everything clicked in 2025, though. The 2026 season will be his only one with NC State.

🏈 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week 🏈



Buffalo's Victor Snow returned a punt 65 yards for a TD -- the first by a UB player in 10 years, in the Bulls’ 28-3 win over Bowling Green. @UBFootball | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/Mc92qIC4us — MACtion (@MACSports) November 3, 2025

Snow marks a very nice start to the transfer portal battle for NC State, especially with what the Wolfpack might lose. Now, there is some comfort in that wide receiver room for Bailey heading into spring camp, with more help potentially on the way.

