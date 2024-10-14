All Wolfpack

NC State Football Lands Another 2026 Recruiting Prize

The NC State football coaches picked up two pledges in the past three days.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) junior Brady Sakowitz, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound three-star prospect who ranks No. 38 among 2026 offensive tackles in the eyes of On3, announced his commitment to the NC State football program on Monday.

He confirmed his decision via the following post on social media:

Sakowitz did not name finalists ahead of his unadvertised decision day. But he held roughly a dozen offers in his recruitment. And it's worth noting that his suitors included a long list of ACC schools in Duke, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Virginia.

NC State hosted Brady Sakowitz on back-to-back weekends. Despite the losses to Wake Forest and Syracuse during his trips to Raleigh, he obviously felt right at home with the Wolfpack staff.

The Wolfpack's 2026 class now consists of two verbal commits, as Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback revealed his pledge to Dave Doeren and his cohorts back in early August.

Coincidentally, the 2026 and 2025 NC State football recruiting hauls each rank No. 50 in the country. The Wolfpack jumped a few spots in the 2025 rankings over the weekend as a result of the announced commitment from Antioch High School (Tenn.) top-tier three-star offensive lineman Takhyian Whitset.

