Former NC State Football Star Torments Cowboys' Offensive Line
Former NC State football defensive tackle Alim McNeill, now five games into his fourth season with the Detroit Lions (4-1) after hearing his name in the third round at the 2021 NFL Draft, quadrupled his season sack total with two impressive quarterback takedowns in a 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) on Sunday afternoon.
ALSO READ: NC State Hopes Grow Dimmer in Home Loss to Syracuse
NC State football's social media team recognized the 6-foot-2, 315-pound Raleigh native's standout performance via the following "Have yourself a day" posted highlight of his explosion into the backfield and sack of Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott:
The 24-year-old McNeill finished the game with four tackles, bringing his season total to eight and career mark to 120. He's recorded 2.5 sacks this go-round and 10.5 for his career.
As a three-year force for Dave Doeren's Wolfpack, McNeill saw action in 36 contests, tallying 10.0 sacks and 78 tackles, including 19 for a loss. He added an interception returned for a touchdown in a 38-21 ACC road victory over the Virginia Cavaliers during his 2020 junior campaign in Raleigh.
Alim McNeill and the Detroit Lions, now riding a two-game winning streak, remain on the road to face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (5-0) at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday.
ALSO READ: NC State Leapfrogs Rival Tar Heels Again in 2025 Class Rankings
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more updates on former Wolfpack players in the NFL and other NC State football news.