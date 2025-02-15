NC State Football Gets One Reward in Pursuit of Two-Sport Star
Back in early September 2023, the NC State football recruiting team became the first FBS program to extend an offer to Aiden Smalls, a three-star 2026 quarterback for the Clayton High School (N.C.) Comets and now moonlighting as a floor general.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound top-shelf athlete has made the 25-mile trip to Carter-Finley Stadium several times, all while watching his recruitment grow to the tune of nine offers, including Duke, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, and Liberty.
So, it came as no surprise this week, just a few weeks after Smalls last checked out the Wolfpack, he locked in an official visit with 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff. The June 20-22 campus tour marks his first scheduled official visit anywhere.
As a dual-threat junior signal-caller last season for the 10-2 Clayton Comets, Smalls completed 130 of his 214 pass attempts for 1,948 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions, posting a 114.4 quarterback rating. Plus, he tallied 1,006 yards on 150 carries, delivering 12 more scores.
Meanwhile, Smalls excels as a competitive bucket-getter, distributor, and defender for the 2024-25 Comets on the hardwood, sitting at 16-8 overall and 11-3 in conference play.
NC State football boasts four early verbal commits in the 2026 arena, each of the three-star variety, including Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.