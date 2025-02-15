All Wolfpack

Prime NC State Football Recruiting Target Releases Top 12

NC State football remains in play for top-shelf three-star linebacker Tony Williams.

Raines High School (Fla.) junior linebacker Tony Williams named a top 12 this week. The 6-foot, 210-pound three-star included his NC State football suitors, along with Nebraska, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Missouri, SMU, Indiana, Pitt, Wake Forest, Iowa State, and lone home-state hopeful Miami.

Williams, a physical big-hitter with a nose for the ball, boasts over 20 offers. His loaded recruitment is "still open until further notice," as West Virginia entered the mix on Wednesday.

Last season, starring for a Raines squad that finished 13-1 overall, Tony Williams recorded 101 tackles, 16 for a loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.

Now, he ranks No. 472 overall, No. 38 among linebackers, and No. 77 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Meanwhile, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have reeled in four early 2026 prizes in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta.

The Wolfpack class checks in at No. 42 in the country, per 247Sports.

