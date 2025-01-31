NC State Football Pickup Jerel Bolder Racks Up Four-Stars Across Board
According to the latest ranking and rating updates across On3, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, eight of the 23 NC State football commits on the 2025 trail are four-star prospects in the eyes of at least one recruiting service. Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder is on that list.
ALSO READ: Offensive Lineman Becomes Highest-Ranked 2025 Wolfpack Pledge
The 6-foot, 200-pound versatile threat is the lone consensus four-star in the Wolfpack class.
Among his fellow NC State commits, Jerel Bolder now sits below only Louisville Male High School (Ky.) center Isaac Sowells Jr. in the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings.
Bolder pops up at No. 225 overall, No. 32 at his position, and No. 8 in North Carolina.
Sowells, just lacking a fourth star in ESPN's eyes to achieve consensus four-star status, checks in at No. 143 overall. He overtook Bolder as the highest-ranked Wolfpack addition after enjoying a considerable boost to his stock across the board this week.
Meanwhile, the 2025 NC State football haul ranks No. 35 in the country, per On3, and No. 7 among ACC programs.
ALSO READ: NC State Sets Sights High With Offer to Four-Star DT Elijah Golden
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.