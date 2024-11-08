NC State Football Prepares to Face 'Really Aggressive Defense'
Manny Diaz's first Duke football squad, already bowl eligible for weeks and boasting the 10th-best turnover margin in the FBS, arrives in Raleigh to face Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football team, needing another win to ensure a bowl invite, at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
On Thursday, ahead of the showdown between the Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3 ACC) and Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC) in Carter-Finley Stadium, Doeren explained to the media how his group, including its ever-improving true freshman under center in CJ Bailey, plans to combat Diaz & Co.'s ball-hawking D:
"Really aggressive defense. Statistically, TFL, sacks, force fumbles. Like, they’re one of the best in the country. And so, it's a huge challenge.
"And it's fundamentals. It's pride in your blocking assignment, and it's understanding of the looks you get and what can come out of them.
"And then schematically, we gotta do good things to protect them. We gotta be smart. You don't wanna stand back there in drop-back protection all day against what these guys do. They've done a great job.
"They've got good personnel. Their defensive ends are fun to watch. Their corners are playing at high level. Safety No. 2 [Jaylen Stinson] is a really good contact speed player.
"A lot of respect for what they do. And excited for the opportunity to play with our guys against them. So, it's gonna be a fun game."
Dave Doeren on challenges Duke poses for NC State football signal-caller CJ Bailey:
"Yeah, I mean, it’s no different than the other games.
"I mean, he’s seen a lot already, you know, in his time. And I don't know if it gets harder than going to Death Valley in your first start, seeing all the stuff Clemson does.
"I think he's well prepared for what could come. It just comes down to execution."
