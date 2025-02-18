All Wolfpack

NC State Football: Prized North Carolina Safety Books Trip to Raleigh

D'various Surratt will be on an official tour of the NC State football facilities in early June.

Earlier this week, Crest High School (N.C.) junior defensive back D'various Surratt advertised his still-growing offer sheet, now up to 16 full-fledged suitors. But only four of them have locked in an official visit, and that list includes the NC State football program.

Surratt's Wolfpack tour is set for June 6-8. The 6-foot, 185-pound safety from Shelby, a composite three-star prospect and NC State target since late January, revealed the dates via the following Sunday evening post on social media:

He has also scheduled official visits to UNC (April 11), Duke (June 13), and Virginia Tech (June 20).

The coveted in-state athlete checks in at No. 525 overall, No. 46 among safeties, and No. 24 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, knocking on the door of four-star status.

Thus far, four three-star 2026 preps have committed to the NC State football coaches. The collection currently stacks up at No. 42 in the country, according to On3, and No. 11 in the ACC.

