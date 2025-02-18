NC State Football: Prized North Carolina Safety Books Trip to Raleigh
Earlier this week, Crest High School (N.C.) junior defensive back D'various Surratt advertised his still-growing offer sheet, now up to 16 full-fledged suitors. But only four of them have locked in an official visit, and that list includes the NC State football program.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Lands in Top Five for Coveted 300-Pound Lineman
Surratt's Wolfpack tour is set for June 6-8. The 6-foot, 185-pound safety from Shelby, a composite three-star prospect and NC State target since late January, revealed the dates via the following Sunday evening post on social media:
He has also scheduled official visits to UNC (April 11), Duke (June 13), and Virginia Tech (June 20).
The coveted in-state athlete checks in at No. 525 overall, No. 46 among safeties, and No. 24 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, knocking on the door of four-star status.
Thus far, four three-star 2026 preps have committed to the NC State football coaches. The collection currently stacks up at No. 42 in the country, according to On3, and No. 11 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Prime 2026 NC State Target Lyrik Pettis Sets Two Official Visits
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.