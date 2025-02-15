NC State Football Target Lyrik Pettis Sets Two Official Visits
Crest High School (N.C.) junior safety Lyrik Pettis was in Raleigh for an NC State football unofficial visit earlier this month. Now, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound three-star has already made plans for an official Wolfpack tour, June 6-8.
Pettis, who landed an offer from 13th-year NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff in late January, has also locked in an official visit to Duke, June 13-15.
Plus, the other ACC program in the Triangle, UNC, entered the Lyrik Pettis sweepstakes with an offer on Wednesday.
As things stand, Pettis stacks up at No. 47 among safeties in the 2026 cycle and No. 26 in North Carolina, according to 247Sports. He holds over a dozen offers, also including Wake Forest, West Virginia, Liberty, James Madison, Appalachian State, and Charlotte.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack enjoys four early pledges on the 2026 trail in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta, and Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.