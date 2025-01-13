NC State Football Recruiting Class Increases to Two Dozen
When the NC State football staff extended an offer to Wagner High School (Texas) linebacker Ke'Von Carter in mid-December, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound three-star had been committed to the Texas State Bobcats for roughly six months. It took several weeks, but Dave Doeren and his crew ultimately pulled off the flip over the weekend to further strengthen their depth at the position on next season's roster.
Carter excels via his elite athleticism, keen instincts, and 6-foot-6 wingspan, checking in at No. 1,015 overall and No. 112 at his position among his 2025 peers in the eyes of On3.
As a senior, the highly active defender recorded 63 tackles, 11 for a loss, two sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three blocked punts.
With 24 prizes in tow on the 2025 recruiting trail, the NC State football haul checks in at No. 35 in the country, according to On3, and No. 6 among ACC programs. The Wolfpack's 2024 collection grew to two dozen, finishing No. 28 overall and No. 5 in the conference.
Three four-star prospects headline NC State's class in Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder, Antioch High School (Tenn.) offensive tackle Takhyian Whitset, and Louisville Male High School (Ky.) center Isaac Sowells Jr.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting updates and other Wolfpack news.