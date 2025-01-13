NC State Football Lands Two-Time All-Conference Selection
Former three-year Georgia State Panthers safety and two-year junior college talent Jeremiah Johnson committed to 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff on Friday night. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound senior is set to arrive in Raleigh with one season of eligibility remaining, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed.
Johnson, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 24, received an offer from the Wolfpack on Tuesday and visited NC State last week before deciding on his move.
This season, his second as a full-time starter for the Panthers, the Mississippi native recorded 69 tackles, one for a loss, one quarterback hurry, and six pass breakups en route to landing on the All-Sun Belt Third Team. Georgia State finished 3-9 overall and 1-7 in Sun Belt play.
After totaling 73 tackles, five for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries the previous season, Jeremiah Johnson became an All-Sun Belt honorable mention.
He ranks No. 514 overall and No. 14 among safeties in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
The NC State football transfer collection now contains 10 talents, including a couple of other secondary pieces in former Missouri cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh and Temple cornerback Jamel Johnson. Dave Doeren & Co. check in at No. 52 overall and No. 11 among ACC programs in the 247Sports Team Transfer Rankings.
Meanwhile, 17 members of the 2024 Wolfpack roster have entered the transfer portal.
