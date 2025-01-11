Veteran NC State Football Player Now Seeking New Opportunity Elsewhere
Jordan Poole arrived in Raleigh four years ago as a four-star linebacker out of West Stanly High School (N.C.). Despite his lofty rating as a prep, the 6-foot, 236-pound bruiser saw his action as an NC State football player mostly limited to special teams before making the move to running back during the 2023 campaign.
But as a member of the Wolfpack backfield, Poole never recorded a single carry, although he did tally one reception, a 12-yard touchdown that served as the Wolfpack's first score in an eventual 20-6 home win over Miami.
Now, Poole is seeking a new home for his final year of college eligibility, as he has decided to enter the transfer portal.
"I thank God for the opportunities and experiences," Jordan Poole wrote in his announcement post on Friday afternoon. "I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility after completing my education as a spring graduate. Open to any and all opportunities as a running back, God Bless."
He becomes the 18th member of the 2024 NC State football roster leaving the Wolfpack via the transfer route. However, Poole is the only running back in that bunch.
Dave Doeren and his staff have made significant strides in reloading, though, as NC State has landed 10 incoming transfers.
