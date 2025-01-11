All Wolfpack

Veteran NC State Football Player Now Seeking New Opportunity Elsewhere

Following four years in the NC State football program, Jordan Poole has entered the transfer portal.

Matt Giles

NC State football running back Jordan Poole
NC State football running back Jordan Poole / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jordan Poole arrived in Raleigh four years ago as a four-star linebacker out of West Stanly High School (N.C.). Despite his lofty rating as a prep, the 6-foot, 236-pound bruiser saw his action as an NC State football player mostly limited to special teams before making the move to running back during the 2023 campaign.

ALSO READ: NC State Recruiting Target in Texas Announces College Choice

But as a member of the Wolfpack backfield, Poole never recorded a single carry, although he did tally one reception, a 12-yard touchdown that served as the Wolfpack's first score in an eventual 20-6 home win over Miami.

Now, Poole is seeking a new home for his final year of college eligibility, as he has decided to enter the transfer portal.

"I thank God for the opportunities and experiences," Jordan Poole wrote in his announcement post on Friday afternoon. "I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility after completing my education as a spring graduate. Open to any and all opportunities as a running back, God Bless."

He becomes the 18th member of the 2024 NC State football roster leaving the Wolfpack via the transfer route. However, Poole is the only running back in that bunch.

Dave Doeren and his staff have made significant strides in reloading, though, as NC State has landed 10 incoming transfers.

ALSO READ: Former Four-Star Recruit Commits to Wolfpack Over Tar Heels

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football