Cam Thomas Fires Back at NBA Insider for Calling His Game 'Empty Calories'
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is firing back at criticism stating he is simply a "ball hog" and not a great passer.
NBA analyst Zach Lowe recently referred to Thomas as an "empty calories ball hog" on his show, The Zach Lowe Show.
"The consensus on Cam Thomas—if there is one, and he's got some fans, and he's got some mega-detractors—but the consensus is kind of like empty calories ball hog," Lowe said.
Thomas took offense to those comments and slammed the suggestion with a NSFW reply on X. "The consensus? F--- you and the consensus Zach Lowe. This is most likely the same consensus teams who can’t guard me and send double teams from jump ball. Why are we double teaming a guy who's 'not that good' make it make sense please."
Thomas added in another post, "Last time speaking on some s---. Empty Calories? First off we were the 5th or 6th team in the east before my injury and trades. Can’t control what the GM wanna do with the team … 2nd ball hog? I was 2nd on the team in assists, not counting the [point guards] traded away and traded for."
Though Lowe was critical of certain areas of Thomas's game and suggested his primary goal is to score, he was far from purely negative about Thomas. Lowe did speak highly of Thomas's ability to shoot the ball and did say he flashed some good passing skills last season.
"What do we make of this guy who scores in bushes, upped his assists significantly last year ... Flashes some good passing skills, some lobs, some dumpoffs," Lowe said. "Still had a usage rate of almost 33%, which is what you would associate almost with Russell Westbrook, James Harden MVP seasons. Defensively, meh, but the dude can put the ball in the basket and he can make a lot of tough shots, he took more threes, and he shoots pretty well from three."