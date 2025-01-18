One-Year NC State Football Talent Announces Transfer to Tigers
Following one season in the NC State football program, redshirt freshman cornerback Tamarcus Cooley entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2. And this week, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound North Carolina native revealed his commitment to the LSU Tigers.
This past season, after transferring to NC State following his redshirt year at Maryland, Cooley recorded 39 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, two quarterback hurries, and six pass breakups across his 12 appearances as a full-time starter in the Wolfpack secondary.
A three-star transfer prospect, he ranks No. 237 overall and No. 32 among cornerbacks in the portal, according to 247Sports.
As a three-star recruit at Rolesville High School (N.C.), Tamarcus Cooley checked in at No. 988 overall and No. 28 in the state on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
Cooley is one of 17 members of the 2024 NC State football roster who have entered the transfer portal. That group includes three others from the secondary in safety Bishop Fitzgerald, safety Devan Boykin, and cornerback Brandon Cisse.
Meanwhile, 13th-year head coach Dave Doeren and his revamped NC State staff have secured 10 incoming transfers, featuring three formidable secondary weapons in former Missouri cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh, Temple cornerback Jamel Johnson, and Georgia State safety Jeremiah Johnson.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.