NC State Football Strengthens Full-On Pursuit of Four-Star Defender
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have been making moves in the 2026 recruiting arena this week. They include securing an official visit from heralded defensive back Jalen Williams out of Kell High School in Marietta, Ga.
Per the following "locked in" social media post from Williams on Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot, 160-pound speedster will be in Raleigh for his Wolfpack tour, June 13-15:
A four-star in the eyes of Rivals, Williams stacks up at No. 44 among Georgia preps in his class.
As a junior last season, the lockdown defender recorded 38 tackles, four for a loss, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one blocked field goal, and four onside kick recoveries. He played every position in the secondary en route to earning first-team all-region honors before landing an offer from the Wolfpack in early January.
At this early stage, the NC State football recruiting team has compiled a four-deep 2026 collection ranking No. 42 overall, according to On3, and No. 11 in the ACC.
