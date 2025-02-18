All Wolfpack

NC State Football Strengthens Full-On Pursuit of Four-Star Defender

A few months from now, the NC State football recruiters will welcome elite Georgia prep Jalen Williams to Raleigh for an official visit.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have been making moves in the 2026 recruiting arena this week. They include securing an official visit from heralded defensive back Jalen Williams out of Kell High School in Marietta, Ga.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Lands in Final Five for Coveted 300-Pound Lineman

Per the following "locked in" social media post from Williams on Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot, 160-pound speedster will be in Raleigh for his Wolfpack tour, June 13-15:

A four-star in the eyes of Rivals, Williams stacks up at No. 44 among Georgia preps in his class.

As a junior last season, the lockdown defender recorded 38 tackles, four for a loss, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one blocked field goal, and four onside kick recoveries. He played every position in the secondary en route to earning first-team all-region honors before landing an offer from the Wolfpack in early January.

At this early stage, the NC State football recruiting team has compiled a four-deep 2026 collection ranking No. 42 overall, according to On3, and No. 11 in the ACC.

ALSO READ: First 2026 NC State Pledge Schedules Another Wolfpack Visit

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football