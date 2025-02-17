First 2026 NC State Football Pledge Schedules Another Campus Tour
Reagan High School (N.C.) standout quarterback Jacob Smith has locked in a return trip to Raleigh, this time for an official visit, June 20-22.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound three-star, who missed most of his junior campaign due to a knee injury after becoming Dave Doeren & Co.'s first 2026 verbal commit back in early August, revealed his Wolfpack visit plans via the following post on Sunday:
Smith stacks up at No. 827 overall, No. 70 among quarterbacks, and No. 27 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
As a mere sophomore and second-year Reagan starter in 2003, Smith completed 109 of his 230 passing attempts for 1,498 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions. The potential dual-threat talent also tallied 159 rushing yards on 27 carries, adding two more scores.
He's part of a four-deep 2026 NC State football haul that ranks No. 41 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 10 in the ACC. Those pledges are unable to put their commitments in ink until the cycle's early signing period in December.
