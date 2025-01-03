NC State Football Sustains Sudden Transfer Sting Out of Blue
Brandon Cisse, the highest-rated cornerback on the 2024 NC State football roster, is entering the transfer portal, On3's Hayes Fawcett first reported on Thursday night. Until that news broke, there was every reason to believe Cisse was locked in on returning to Raleigh next season.
ALSO READ: Former Four-Star in Wolfpack Facility After Entering Transfer Portal
The 6-foot, 196-pound sophomore, whose interception as a freshman put the celebratory touch on NC State's 2023 home win over Miami, played and started nine games for the 2024 Wolfpack (6-7, 3-5 ACC). He finished the year with 28 tackles, two for a loss, and five pass breakups.
Cisse enrolled early at NC State in January 2023 out of Lakewood High School in Sumter, S.C., where he became a top-tier three-star prospect, ranking No. 505 overall, No. 51 among cornerbacks, and No. 7 in South Carolina on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
He has two years of eligibility remaining. Considering the decision to transfer caught folks by surprise, there's no telling yet where he will end up.
NC State football, preparing for the 13th season of the Dave Doeren era, has now seen 13 players enter the portal this cycle. Brandon Cisse becomes the eighth outbound transfer on the defensive side on the ball.
Meanwhile, Doeren and his crew have landed five transfer additions, albeit only one defender in former Norfolk State linebacker AJ Richardson.
ALSO READ: NC State Defender Chazz Wallace Set to Return for Another Season
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.