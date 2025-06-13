NC State Football Target Shuts Down Recruitment, Prediction Surfaces
Biloxi High School (Miss.) offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth was in Raleigh just two weeks ago, touring the NC State football facilities and talking to the staff while on an official visit with the Wolfpack. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound rising senior, a top-tier three-star in the cycle, then visited the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week and has since decided on an announcement date.
ALSO READ: NC State Enjoys Unique Assets in Latest Five-Star Pursuit
Plus, the first 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction in the Hayden Ainsworth sweepstakes appeared on Wednesday. It forecasts Nebraska to come out on top when the heralded prospect reveals a winner at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday.
Ainsworth also visited the NC State football recruiters back in late April, just before confirming his reclassification from 2027 to the 2026 cycle and adding at the time that he looked forward to taking a round of official visits before committing to a school at some point during the summer.
He currently ranks No. 588 overall and No. 21 in Mississippi on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
ALSO READ: Towering 2027 Tight End Reports Offer From Wolfpack
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball and football recruiting news.