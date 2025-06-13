Towering Tight End Reports NC State Football Offer
Benedictine College Prep (Va.) standout Sam Faniel has now officially landed on the 2027 NC State football recruiting wishlist, as the 6-foot-6, 215-pound tight end announced his offer from Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack on Thursday.
"Very excited and thankful to receive an offer from North Carolina State University!!" the three-star prospect wrote in the following post confirming the Wolfpack's full-fledged pursuit.
Faniel currently ranks No. 30 among tight ends in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports, and No. 13 among all rising juniors in Virginia.
He holds double-digit offers, including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, and Michigan State. As things stand, while Faniel continues to welcome new programs into his recruitment, NC State is the most recent to formally enter the mix, with news of the Wolfpack offer popping up the day after he landed one from the Maryland Terrapins.
The NC State football coaches haven't reeled in their first pledge on the 2027 recruiting trail just yet.
