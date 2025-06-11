All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Enjoys Unique Assets in Latest Five-Star Pursuit

It was only a matter of time before the NC State basketball coaches extended an offer to nearby 2027 prep standout Jordan Page.

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
If Broughton High School (N.C.) rising junior Jordan Page ends up joining the NC State basketball program, the travel time would be next to zero for his family and friends to watch him play for Will Wade and the Wolfpack. The Lenovo Center is a mere five-mile drive from Broughton's gym.

Speaking of Broughton, Page's head coach with the Caps just so happens to be former NC State basketball sharpshooter Scott Wood. Perhaps that makes the Wolfpack look even more attractive.

Either way, at least NC State is now officially an option, as Wade and his crew added the 6-foot-5, 190-pound lefty to their current shortlist of early 2027 targets this week. On3's Jamie Shaw first reported Page's new Wolfpack offer on Tuesday evening:

Jordan Page checks in at No. 15 overall, No. 1 among shooting guards, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. While he's drawn considerable interest from NC State's two closest neighbors in the ACC, the versatile prospect hasn't reported an offer from either the Duke Blue Devils or UNC Tar Heels just yet.

