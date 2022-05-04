NC State offers Godfrey

NC State has extended another off to a prospect in Georgia.

Grant Godfrey is the latest Georgia-native to receive an offer from the Wolfpack. The 6-3, 205-pound outside linebacker is a four-star class of 2023 recruit from Suwanee, Georgia. He was offered by defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.

Godfrey current holds well over two dozen offers, including at least eight from ACC schools and four from the SEC.

