NC State Prepares To Get the Job Done Against App State

NC State has been here before. After the Week 0 defeat, the Wolfpack responded with a blowout victory against Richmond.



Now, after a devastating loss to Vanderbilt, can the Wolfpack use its upcoming matchup against App State to build momentum?

A Shocking Defeat

It’s still tough to fathom that NC State gifted Vanderbilt a victory last week. The Wolfpack were six seconds away from leaving Nashville with their first regular-season SEC victory since 1999.



But it was too good to be true.

CJ Bailey fumbles in the back of the end zone, and Vandy recovers to win the game. The viral moment has been seared into our memories.



“I was in shock,” NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren said on Monday. “After the game, I was just so mad and in shock at what went down because we were in control of that entire football game, and I think [we] played above what a lot of people thought we could play.”

At times, the Wolfpack did look like the better team against the Commodores. The loss was a major setback, but now State must respond this weekend.

Sep 19, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive lineman AJ Prim (99) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores running back Jamezell Lassiter (3) for a loss during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An In-State Showdown

The Wolfpack hosts in-state rival App State, a program that is currently 3-0 and is known for playing up to its competition.

“I’ve known about [App State] a long time and have great respect for them,” Doeren said. “They have a history of beating Power Four teams. When you look at who they are offensively, they’re really rolling right now.”



Everyone remembers App State’s upset victory over Michigan at the Big House in 2007, but the Mountaineers last beat 6th-ranked Texas A&M in College Station in 2022.

The Wolfpack have won the previous 6 meetings with the Mountaineers; however, this game has upset potential written all over it.



App State scores 36 points per game and averages 492 total yards per game. Its former Big Ten quarterback, Malachi Singleton, currently leads the Sun Belt with a 74.5% pass completion rate.



“They’re throwing the football down the field,” Doeren said. “And defensively, we’re going to be challenged in this game. They’re only giving up 16 points a game.”

Trusting The Process

NC State finds itself in a familiar position, but App State will be a more formidable opponent than FCS Richmond in Week 2.



“We just got to get locked in with loving the process of preparing to win,” Doeren said. “That’s all this week is going to be about. It’s not going to be about what happened last week. It’s going to be about what we’re going to get done this Saturday.