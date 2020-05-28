Wolfpack Ranks High in ACC Football Attendance Rankings

NC State fans are an easy target for ridicule because of the passion they have for their school and the frustration they sometimes show when things don't go well.

But the truth of the matter is that there aren't many fan bases either in the ACC or nationally that support their teams with as much loyalty -- even during the worst of times -- as Wolfpack Nation.

And now there are statistics to prove it.

According to a five-year average of attendance figures compiled by College Football News, State ranks second among conference schools in filled stadium capacity.

The Wolfpack has played before crowds that filled Carter-Finley Stadium to 98.84% capacity during the period between 2015-19, averaging 56,931.20 fans per game at the 57,583-seat venue.

Only Clemson at 99.89% was higher.

Nationally, State ranks 11th in stadium capacity, behind only Ohio State (103,07%), Nebraska (102.97%), Oregon (102.79%), Oklahoma (102.70%), Kansas State (101.95%), Utah (101.18%), Michigan (100.89%), Georgia (100.02%), Clemson and Alabama (99.65%).

"People love this institution. They love supporting this institution," State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a recent interview with SI All Wolfpack. "The passion of our fans, the pride and connection they have to this great institution is something that keeps me going and motivated every day to make us the best NC State we can be."

Here's the list of ACC five year average attendance figures:

School Average attendance Capacity percentage National rank Clemson 81,409..80 99.89% 14 Florida State 68,653.80 86.29% 19 Virginia Tech 60,989.60 92.93% 24 NC State 56,931.20 98.84% 29 Miami 55,822.60 86.19% 34 Louisville 49,891.60 82.06% 39 UNC 48,817.80 96.67% 41 Georgia Tech 48,817.20 84.65% 42 Pittsburgh 43,117.80 63.04% 52 Virginia 42,036.00 68.35% 54 Syracuse 35,608.60 72.28% 62 Boston College 34,018.60 76.45% 64 Duke 27,115.20 67.78% 79 Wake Forest 27,081.40 85.97% 78

