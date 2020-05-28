Wolfpack Ranks High in ACC Football Attendance Rankings
Brett Friedlander
NC State fans are an easy target for ridicule because of the passion they have for their school and the frustration they sometimes show when things don't go well.
But the truth of the matter is that there aren't many fan bases either in the ACC or nationally that support their teams with as much loyalty -- even during the worst of times -- as Wolfpack Nation.
And now there are statistics to prove it.
According to a five-year average of attendance figures compiled by College Football News, State ranks second among conference schools in filled stadium capacity.
The Wolfpack has played before crowds that filled Carter-Finley Stadium to 98.84% capacity during the period between 2015-19, averaging 56,931.20 fans per game at the 57,583-seat venue.
Only Clemson at 99.89% was higher.
Nationally, State ranks 11th in stadium capacity, behind only Ohio State (103,07%), Nebraska (102.97%), Oregon (102.79%), Oklahoma (102.70%), Kansas State (101.95%), Utah (101.18%), Michigan (100.89%), Georgia (100.02%), Clemson and Alabama (99.65%).
"People love this institution. They love supporting this institution," State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a recent interview with SI All Wolfpack. "The passion of our fans, the pride and connection they have to this great institution is something that keeps me going and motivated every day to make us the best NC State we can be."
Here's the list of ACC five year average attendance figures:
School
Average attendance
Capacity percentage
National rank
Clemson
81,409..80
99.89%
14
Florida State
68,653.80
86.29%
19
Virginia Tech
60,989.60
92.93%
24
NC State
56,931.20
98.84%
29
Miami
55,822.60
86.19%
34
Louisville
49,891.60
82.06%
39
UNC
48,817.80
96.67%
41
Georgia Tech
48,817.20
84.65%
42
Pittsburgh
43,117.80
63.04%
52
Virginia
42,036.00
68.35%
54
Syracuse
35,608.60
72.28%
62
Boston College
34,018.60
76.45%
64
Duke
27,115.20
67.78%
79
Wake Forest
27,081.40
85.97%
78
