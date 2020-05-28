AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Ranks High in ACC Football Attendance Rankings

Brett Friedlander

NC State fans are an easy target for ridicule because of the passion they have for their school and the frustration they sometimes show when things don't go well.

But the truth of the matter is that there aren't many fan bases either in the ACC or nationally that support their teams with as much loyalty -- even during the worst of times -- as Wolfpack Nation.

And now there are statistics to prove it.

According to a five-year average of attendance figures compiled by College Football News, State ranks second among conference schools in filled stadium capacity.

The Wolfpack has played before crowds that filled Carter-Finley Stadium to 98.84% capacity during the period between 2015-19, averaging 56,931.20 fans per game at the 57,583-seat venue.

Only Clemson at 99.89% was higher.

Nationally, State ranks 11th in stadium capacity, behind only Ohio State (103,07%), Nebraska (102.97%), Oregon (102.79%), Oklahoma (102.70%), Kansas State (101.95%), Utah (101.18%), Michigan (100.89%), Georgia (100.02%), Clemson and Alabama (99.65%).

"People love this institution. They love supporting this institution," State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a recent interview with SI All Wolfpack. "The passion of our fans, the pride and connection they have to this great institution is something that keeps me going and motivated every day to make us the best NC State we can be."

Here's the list of ACC five year average attendance figures:

School
Average attendance
Capacity percentage
National rank

Clemson

81,409..80

99.89%

14

Florida State

68,653.80

86.29%

19

Virginia Tech

60,989.60

92.93%

24

NC State

56,931.20

98.84%

29

Miami

55,822.60

86.19%

34

Louisville

49,891.60

82.06%

39

UNC

48,817.80

96.67%

41

Georgia Tech

48,817.20

84.65%

42

Pittsburgh

43,117.80

63.04%

52

Virginia

42,036.00

68.35%

54

Syracuse

35,608.60

72.28%

62

Boston College

34,018.60

76.45%

64

Duke

27,115.20

67.78%

79

Wake Forest

27,081.40

85.97%

78

 You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

 

