Charlotte Bowl Game Gets Creamy New Name

Brett Friedlander

Hold the mayo?

Not if you're an ACC team selected to play in the bowl game at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium this December. In that case, you'll be happy to spread it on thick now that the game has taken on a new title sponsor.

The Belk Bowl has officially become the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced the new sponsorship agreement in a Tweet featuring former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. Although financial terms were no disclosed, the Greenville, S.C.-based Duke's will also serve as the title sponsor for the regular season matchup between Wake Forest and Notre Dame, scheduled for Sept. 26 at Bank of America Stadium.

The postseason bowl features a team from the ACC against an opponent from either the SEC or Big Ten.

"We're excited about partnering with Duke's Mayonnaise," Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison said of Duke's. "Duke's Mayonnaise is an iconic Southern brand that has been in business for 103 years. Their core is in the mid-South and Southeast, but they're also a national brand. This will create incredible visibility for them."

In addition to the Belk Bowl, the Charlotte game was also known as the Meineke Car Care Bowl and the Continental Tire Bowl.

NC State as made three appearances in the game, shutting out South Florida 14-0 in 2005, beating Louisville 31-24 in 2011 and losing 51-28 to Dak Prescott and Mississippi State in 2015.

The date for the first Duke's Mayo Bowl has not yet been announced.

