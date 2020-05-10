AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

State Makes the Cut For QB Prospect Peery

Brett Friedlander

NC State is one of three ACC schools to make the top nine announced Sunday by three-star 2021 quarterback prospect Chayden Peery on Sunday. 

The Wolfpack is joined by Louisville and Georgia Tech on a list that also includes Boise State, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Kansas, Nevada and Louisiana.

A three-year starter at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., one of the top prep teams in the nation, Peery threw for 3,400 yards and 18 touchdowns with only one interception as a junior last season.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound pro style passer is one of five quarterbacks in the Class of 2021 to hold scholarship offers from State.

The other are former four-star Auburn commit Aaron McLaughlin, a dual-threat prospect from Alpharetta, Ga., three-star dual-threat quarterback Heinrich Haarberg from Kearney, Neb.; and three-star pro style recruits Kai Millner from Gilbert, Ariz., Devin Brown, also of Gilbert, Ariz., and Iowa Sate commit Charles Howell of Austin, Tex.

It is not known which of those quarterbacks is the preferred target of coach Dave Doeren and offensive coordinator Tim Beck or if it's a first-come, first-signed situation. But whichever, Peery likely won't be making his final decision soon.

"Hopefully I can take some trips before I make a decision,” Peery told Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. “It’s tough right now because we can’t take visits and it’s forcing a lot of guys to make decisions without seeing the school. I would love to even take some unofficials if I can. I could hit Georgia Tech and then drive to Vandy and Louisville. I would love to get to NC State and Kansas too.

“The only school I’ve seen among that final nine is Boise State. Being a quarterback, most schools are only going to take one guy so it forces your hand a little. That’s why I really want to take some trips but if not, I still plan to make a summer decision."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former State DB McCloud Getting Big-Time Grad Transfer Attention

Nick McCloud left NC State after playing in only two games because of injury last season. Now he's being mentioned as a possible graduate transfer by some of the top teams in the country. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: 3 Times 13 Equal a New NCAA Record

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 10: The game the Wolfpack women's basketball team literally couldn't miss from three-point range. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack captain McCloud pursued by Notre Dame ...

Brett Friedlander

Offers Reveal State's Top Football Recruiting Priorities

Based on the volume of scholarship offers reported by prospective recruits, here are the positions on which NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff have put the highest priority for the Wolfpack's Class of 2021. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Russell Wilson: 'NC State Was Everything to Me'

Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson delivered an uplifting virtual commencement address to 2020 graduates while at the same time, settling the debate over his true alma mater by professing his love for the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA isn't holding back in going after blue blood Kansas ...

Brett Friedlander

State Honors Top 2019-20 Athletes With 'Virtual Wolfies'

NC State honored its top athletic teams and performers for the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 academic year with a virtual ceremony to hand out it's annual "Wolfie" awards. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Philip Rivers: High School Coach In Waiting

Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers announced Friday that he's accepted a job as head football coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in his home state of Alabama once his NFL career is over. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Star Named Women's Coach At ECSU

Tynesha Lewis, who helped NC State to the women's basketball Final Four in 1998 and played five seasons in the WNBA, is the new head coach at Elizabeth City State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wake Forest Pledge Commits to Wolfpack

Jaylon Gibson, a three-star power forward who re-opened his recruitment when Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning, has committed to play for NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander