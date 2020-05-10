State Makes the Cut For QB Prospect Peery

NC State is one of three ACC schools to make the top nine announced Sunday by three-star 2021 quarterback prospect Chayden Peery on Sunday.

The Wolfpack is joined by Louisville and Georgia Tech on a list that also includes Boise State, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Kansas, Nevada and Louisiana.

A three-year starter at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., one of the top prep teams in the nation, Peery threw for 3,400 yards and 18 touchdowns with only one interception as a junior last season.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound pro style passer is one of five quarterbacks in the Class of 2021 to hold scholarship offers from State.

The other are former four-star Auburn commit Aaron McLaughlin, a dual-threat prospect from Alpharetta, Ga., three-star dual-threat quarterback Heinrich Haarberg from Kearney, Neb.; and three-star pro style recruits Kai Millner from Gilbert, Ariz., Devin Brown, also of Gilbert, Ariz., and Iowa Sate commit Charles Howell of Austin, Tex.

It is not known which of those quarterbacks is the preferred target of coach Dave Doeren and offensive coordinator Tim Beck or if it's a first-come, first-signed situation. But whichever, Peery likely won't be making his final decision soon.

"Hopefully I can take some trips before I make a decision,” Peery told Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. “It’s tough right now because we can’t take visits and it’s forcing a lot of guys to make decisions without seeing the school. I would love to even take some unofficials if I can. I could hit Georgia Tech and then drive to Vandy and Louisville. I would love to get to NC State and Kansas too.



“The only school I’ve seen among that final nine is Boise State. Being a quarterback, most schools are only going to take one guy so it forces your hand a little. That’s why I really want to take some trips but if not, I still plan to make a summer decision."

