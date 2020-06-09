Former Wolfpack Commit McDowell Headed to South Carolina

Former NC State commit Caleb "JuJu" McDowell didn't waste any time in finding a new landing spot.

The three-star running back from Leesville, Ga., who reopened his recruitment last Wednesday, announced Tuesday that he now plans to attend South Carolina.

It should be noted that the Gamecocks' running backs coach is Des Kitchings, who until December was the Wolfpack's co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound McDowell originall commited to coach Dave Doeren on April 15, choosing State over Syracuse, Purdue, Indiana and East Carolina, among others. He did not indicate a reason for his change of heart.

South Carolina entered the picture only recently,

Selected as the Georgia 1-AAAAAA Athlete of the Year, McDowell led his team to an 11-2 record on the way to the state quarterfinals.

A speedster who also runs track, he is also a dangerous kick returner who will also likely have an impact on special teams as well as from scrimmage.

Despite McDowell's de-commitment, the Wolfpack still has eight current members of its 2021 recruiting class.

They are wide receivers Micah Crowell of Kernersville, Jakolbe Baldwin of Rockingham and Julian Gray of Huntersville; offensive linemen Jaleel Davis of Rockingham and Thornton Gentry of Chapin, S.C.; quarterback Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta, Ga.; defensive back Mario Love from Cornelius; and cornerback Nate Evans of Virginia Beach. Evans is a flip from Tennessee.

