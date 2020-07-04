AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Lands Twin Tight Ends

Brett Friedlander

Even with Dylan Autenreith receiving a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA, the NC State football team will have an immediate need at tight end in 2021 with three others at the position scheduled to graduate.

It's a need the Wolfpack addressed on Saturday -- times two -- when twins Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough announced their commitment to play for coach Dave Doeren's program.

The brothers are both around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and are both three-star prospects at Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, Ga.

Cedric caught 58 passes for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last season. Fredrick had 37 catches for 703 yards and eight scores.

Because they want to attend the same school, they haven't received as many offers as they might otherwise have individually. But given the Wolfpack's need at tight end, Doeren and his staff are in a position to recruit both. State was the first school to offer them last November.

Their final three also included Coastal Carolina and Western Kentucky.

The Seabroughs are the 14th and 15th members of a 2021 State recruiting class that is raidly filling up. They are the second and third players to commit to the Wolfpack this week, joining three-star running back Demie Sumo of Willingboro, N.J. on Wednesday.

The other members of the class are four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, four-star wide receivers Julian Gray and Micah Crowell, three-star wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, four-star defensive end Travali Price, three-star long snapper/nose guard Jayden Tate, three-star defensive backs Mario Love, Sean Brown and Nate Evans, three-star offensive linemen Jaleel Davis and Thornton Gentry and three-star linebacker Camden Fordham.

Price and Tate are also brothers.

