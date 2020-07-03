Wolfpack Makes the Cut for Another 3-Star Prospect

T.J. Sanders is a late bloomer who until last year was better known as a basketball recruit. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior-to-be averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game last year and will likely become his school's all-time leading scorer by the time he's through.

But his stock as a strong side defensive end has skyrocketed since he was convinced by a friend to go out for football and recorded 54 tackles during his junior year at Marion High School in South Carolina. To date, he's received as many as 20 college scholarship offers in football.

Thursday, three-star Class of 2021 prospect narrowed his choices down to four finalist schools -- NC State, South Carolina, West Virgina and Vanderbilt.

Of them, the Gamecocks are considered the favorites.

Sanders, who is being recruited by running backs coach Kurt Roper, received his offer from State on Many 19. He is the third defensive recruit to include the Wolfpack in his final cut.

Four-star linebacker Jordan Poole of West Stanly High School in Oakboro is also considering South Carolina, along with Virginia Tech. Three-star linebacker Isi Etute recently named State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech as his final choices.

In addition to Sanders' announcement, two other recruits have reported receiving offers from coach Dave Doeren's program;

Matthew Langlois, a 6-0, 185-pound athlete Matthew Langlois, a 2021 three-star prospect who playes both wide receiver and cornerback from Catholic of Pointe Copee School in New Roads, La.

Nick Williams, a 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle in the Class of 2022 who currently plays for Fox Creek Charter in North Augusta, S.C.

Damari Alston, a 5-10, 185-pound Class of 2022 running back from Woodward Academy in Atlanta.

