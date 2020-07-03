AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack Makes the Cut for Another 3-Star Prospect

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Sanders is a late bloomer who until last year was better known as a basketball recruit. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior-to-be averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game last year and will likely become his school's all-time leading scorer by the time he's through.

But his stock as a strong side defensive end has skyrocketed since he was convinced by a friend to go out for football and recorded 54 tackles during his junior year at Marion High School in South Carolina. To date, he's received as many as 20 college scholarship offers in football.

Thursday, three-star Class of 2021 prospect narrowed his choices down to four finalist schools -- NC State, South Carolina, West Virgina and Vanderbilt.

Of them, the Gamecocks are considered the favorites.

Sanders, who is being recruited by running backs coach Kurt Roper, received his offer from State on Many 19. He is the third defensive recruit to include the Wolfpack in his final cut.

Four-star linebacker Jordan Poole of West Stanly High School in Oakboro is also considering South Carolina, along with Virginia Tech. Three-star linebacker Isi Etute recently named State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech as his final choices.

In addition to Sanders' announcement, two other recruits have reported receiving offers from coach Dave Doeren's program;

  • Matthew Langlois, a 6-0, 185-pound athlete Matthew Langlois, a 2021 three-star prospect who playes both wide receiver and cornerback from Catholic of Pointe Copee School in New Roads, La.
  • Nick Williams, a 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle in the Class of 2022 who currently plays for Fox Creek Charter in North Augusta, S.C.
  • Damari Alston, a 5-10, 185-pound Class of 2022 running back from Woodward Academy in Atlanta.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Cover: College FB Players Find Their Voices in Fight for Unionization

College players are using their voices more than ever amid the pandemic and the fight against social injustice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Demie Sumo Discusses His Wolfpack Recruitment, Commitment

Three-star running back prospect Demie Sumo from Willingboro High School in New Jersey breaks down his recruitment and his decision to become the latest member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Inside the Conversation Around College Football's Return

Brett Friedlander

Does the Return of College Sports Differ from the Pros?

Should the NCAA follow the lead of the NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL and head into the fall season full speed ahead? Or do college administrators have an obligation to do things differently in order to protect the "student-athletes" under their supervision? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Gets Elusive 2021 Running Back Commitment

Three-star running back prospect Demie Sumo from Willingboro, N.J., has become the latest football recruit to join coach Dave Doeren's 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wilson, Bailey Added to Giants' 60-Man Player Pool

First-round draft picks and former NC State teammates Will Wilson and Patrick Bailey will be able to practice with the San Francisco Giants this summer after being added to the team's 60-man player pool. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Without Fans in the Stands, Is Home Field Advantage Gone?

Brett Friedlander

Markell Johnson Signs With Turkish Team

Former NC State point guard has signed to play his first professional season with Besiktas Sompo Japan Istanbul of the Turkish Basketball Super League. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': A Different Look

Is the hypothetical conference realignment plan proposed by Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde a little too radical for you? Maybe you'll like this alternate plan for the ACC better. Or maybe you have an idea of your own. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Royal Pro Soccer Debut for Tziarra King

Former NC State soccer star Tziarra King, a late-game sub, had a memorable professional debut for the Utah Royals by scoring the tying goal in a NWSL Challenge Cup match against the Houston Dash. Read more

Brett Friedlander