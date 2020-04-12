AllWolfpack
State Transfer Chase Lands at ECU

Brett Friedlander

As a high school senior in Chespeake, Va., Justin Chase originally committed to East Carolina. But when the Pirates fired coach Ruffin McNeill in December 2015, the three-star offensive lineman changed his mind and signed with NC State.

Five years later, Chase has come full circle and is returning to Greenville.

The graduate transfer announced Saturday that he will play his final season of college football at ECU. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, who has the ability to play either guard or tackle, will be eligible to play immediately.

"I would like to thank Coach (Dave) Doeren, the entire NC State staff and all my teammates for everything they have done for me over the last four years," Chase wrote on his Twitter page in announcing his decision. :I have learned a lot that will help me as I move forward in life. ... Thank you Coach (Mike) Houston and (Steve) Shankweiler for giving me the opportunity to carry my talents to Greenville."

Chase saw limited action during his time at State. He was on the field for only 14 snaps in last season's first two games against East Carolina -- coincidentally enough -- and Western Carolina. It was his first game action for the Wolfpack.

He originally announced his intention to enter the NCAA's transfer portal in Dec. 2, just three days after State finished its disappointing 4-8 season with a loss to rival North Carolina. He briefly withdrew his name, but eventually went back into the portal before making his commitment to ECU.

