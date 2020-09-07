SI.com
Wolfpack Alumni on NFL 53-Man Rosters

Brett Friedlander

The NFL's cutdown date has come and gone with 21 former NC State players making the opening week 53-man rosters of 16 different teams.

It's a list of Wolfpack alumni that includes six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen and four quarterbacks -- including one that the league still insist on listing from Wisconsin.

The Indianapolis Colts have the biggest contingent of former State players with three while the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals have two each.

Here's the entire list:

Arizona Cardinals: Offensive guard J.R. Sweezy

Carolina Panthers: Cornerback Juston Burris

Cincinnati Bengals: Quarterback Ryan Finley; Linebacker Germaine Pratt

Denver Broncos: Defensive end Bradley Chubb

Indianapolis Colts: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett; Running back Nyheim Hines; Quarterback Philip Rivers

Jacksonville Jaguars: Safety Josh Jones; Offensive Tackle Will Richardson

Las Vegas Raiders: Punter A.J. Cole III

Los Angeles Chargers: Defensive tackle Justin Jones

Minnesota Vikings: Center Garrett Bradbury

New England Patriots: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers; Offensive guard Joe Thuney

New York Giants: Defensive tackle B.J. Hill

Pittsburgh Steelers: Running back Jaylen Samuels

San Francisco 49ers: Defensive end Kentavius Street

Seattle Seahawks: Quarterback Russell Wilson

Tennessee Titans: Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison

Washington Football Team: Defensive end James Smith-Williams

In addition to the 21 former State players on active NFL rosters, veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson --  who has spent five of his six professional seasons with the San Francisco 49ers -- was signed to the team's 16-man practice squad.

Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon is on Washington's injured reserve list after suffering an ACL tear during an offseason workout.

Conspiculously absent from the list is quarterback Mike Glennon, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. 

Other Wolfpack victims of the NFL's final cuts were defensive end T.Y. McGill by the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive tackle Tyler Jones by the Broncos and kicker Steven Hauschka by the Buffalo Bills. 

