Wolfpack Alumni on NFL 53-Man Rosters
Brett Friedlander
The NFL's cutdown date has come and gone with 21 former NC State players making the opening week 53-man rosters of 16 different teams.
It's a list of Wolfpack alumni that includes six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen and four quarterbacks -- including one that the league still insist on listing from Wisconsin.
The Indianapolis Colts have the biggest contingent of former State players with three while the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals have two each.
Here's the entire list:
Arizona Cardinals: Offensive guard J.R. Sweezy
Carolina Panthers: Cornerback Juston Burris
Cincinnati Bengals: Quarterback Ryan Finley; Linebacker Germaine Pratt
Denver Broncos: Defensive end Bradley Chubb
Indianapolis Colts: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett; Running back Nyheim Hines; Quarterback Philip Rivers
Jacksonville Jaguars: Safety Josh Jones; Offensive Tackle Will Richardson
Las Vegas Raiders: Punter A.J. Cole III
Los Angeles Chargers: Defensive tackle Justin Jones
Minnesota Vikings: Center Garrett Bradbury
New England Patriots: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers; Offensive guard Joe Thuney
New York Giants: Defensive tackle B.J. Hill
Pittsburgh Steelers: Running back Jaylen Samuels
San Francisco 49ers: Defensive end Kentavius Street
Seattle Seahawks: Quarterback Russell Wilson
Tennessee Titans: Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison
Washington Football Team: Defensive end James Smith-Williams
In addition to the 21 former State players on active NFL rosters, veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson -- who has spent five of his six professional seasons with the San Francisco 49ers -- was signed to the team's 16-man practice squad.
Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon is on Washington's injured reserve list after suffering an ACL tear during an offseason workout.
Conspiculously absent from the list is quarterback Mike Glennon, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
Other Wolfpack victims of the NFL's final cuts were defensive end T.Y. McGill by the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive tackle Tyler Jones by the Broncos and kicker Steven Hauschka by the Buffalo Bills.
