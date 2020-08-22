Greater Numbers Add up to More Depth for Wolfpack

Social distancing wasn't a thing last fall. But if it was, staying six feet apart from one another in NC State's defensive backs room would have been a lot easier to do than it is today.

The reason is an injury epidemic that left the secondary so shorthanded that true freshman Cecil Powell -- who had been moved to wide receiver earlier in the season -- ended up playing on both sides of the ball.

Seven defensive backs missed at least one game because of injury in 2019, including four -- corners Chris Ingram, Teshaun Smith, Taiyon Palmer and Nick McCloud, who is now at Notre Dame -- that were sidelined for four or more.

With most of the walking wounded back in action and healthy again, depth doesn't figure to be an issue this season. Seeing all those defensive backs flying around the field at practice over the past two weeks has been a sight to belold for junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams.

"It looked good." said Baker-Williams, who was a rarity last season in that he was one of the few that played in every game. "There’s a lot of players that were hurt. Teshaun Smith came back from a shoulder injury, looking great out on the field. "There’s a lot of younger guys stepping up and playing major roles. It’s coming together and looking good.

"They are more experienced because some of them got in the game last year as younger guys, so they kind of have that experience now. Now they are more poised and ready for the challenge now. I’m pretty confident in what we’ve got."

The secondary in general and cornerback in particular weren't the only position groups decimated by injury last season, a factor that contributed greatly to the Wolfpack's disappointing 4-8 record that included six straight losses to finish the year.

The offensive line was also hit hard, with tackle Tryone Riley suffering a season-ending injury before the first game was ever played and Justin Witt, an All-ACC caliber performer who also plays tackle, going down at Florida State on Sept. 28.

Both are back and ready to major major contributions in 2020.

"We’re getting to have more and more depth at the offensive line," said guard Joe Sculthorpe. "With more depth we build more competition and more competition builds stronger players, in my opinion.

"Having Witt back from injury and having Tyrone back from injury, it’s been really good seeing them back there. I think they are having an even better time for themselves."

Even with the added depth, coach Dave Doeren has been working his offensive linemen at multiple positions just in case the injury bug -- or a COVID-19 outbreak -- creates holes that have to be filled.

In the secondary, Doeren has so many options because of players returning from injury, youngsters who were forced into action to replace them and other returning veterans, that he and his staff might have to get creative to find ways to get everyone onto the field.

"The interesting part of our team is that (because) we had so many guys out last year, we had a lot of young guys that were forced onto the field before they were probably ready," Doeren said of a group that includes Malik Dunlap, Jakeen Harris, Khalid Martin and Powell.

"Now you bring back all these players that were out and there’s a mixture going on right now and a rotation that provides us some depth and some experience. Now it’s just continuing to fine tune the fundamentals and techniques, and figuring out who can do what the best."

Because of the increased numbers, Doeren has the luxury of taking his time in bringing back corner Chris Ingram, whose two interceptions were the most on the team despite missing the final six games.

"We had linebackers at corner at a time in one of the games. It was tough last year," Doeren said. "It’s been fun watching them (so far at practice). Teshaun Smith is really having a good camp. He’s back and looking good. Shyheim Battle has had a good camp so far, (and) Cecil Powell. Those guys are playing well.

"Out of the younger players, (freshman) Aydan White has a really good skill set and we are excited about what he’s been doing. ... It’s a lot more fun than last year at that position."