SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

State-Pitt Game Gets Noon Kickoff

Brett Friedlander

It took three games into the 2020 season, but the NC State football team is back in its familiar early kickoff spot.

The ACC announced Monday that the Wolfpack's game on Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field will start at noon with television coverage by the ACC Network. 

The good news is that between the time of the year and the Northern venue, heat shouldn't be as much of an issue as if the game was being played in Raleigh in early September. The game is also on the road, so even if fans were allowed anywhere near the stadium, tailgating also wouldn't be an issue.

Here is the rest of the ACC schedule, with game times and network designations for the week of Oct. 3:

North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation will be announced after the games of Sept. 26)

Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 p.m., RSN
Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Junior college transfer wing A.J. Taylor, who played only one game for NC State last season because of injury, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will leave the Wolfpack program

Brett Friedlander

Former State DE Murchison Activated by Titans

After spending his first NFL game on the Tennessee Titans' inactive list, former NC State defensive end will be in uniform and available to make his professional debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's Soccer Team Falls 1-0 to UNC in Exhibition Match

https://gopack.com/news/2020/9/20/mens-soccer-pack-completes-exhibition-action-against-tar-heels.aspx

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Rewind: Off and 'Running' in 2020

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's season opening 45-42 win against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Did Hockman's Performance Create a QB Controversy?

Bailey Hockman completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in leading NC State to a 45-42 win against Wake Forest as a surprise starter for Devin Leary. But was it good enough for him to keep the job once Leary is ready to return to action? Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Coach Dave Doeren Postgame Press Conference

NC State coach Dave Doeren addressed his team's quarterback situation, it's three-headed ground attack, defensive issues and most of all, its resilience after Saturday's season-opening 45-42 victory against Wake Forest. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Daniel Joseph Postgame Press Conference

Defensive end Daniel Joseph, a graduate transfer from Penn State, discusses with the media his signficant contribution to NC State's win against Wake Forest in his first game with the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bailey Hockman Postgame Press Conference

Here's what surprise starting quarterback Bailey Hockman had to say after leading NC State to a season opening 45-42 win against Wake Forest on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ricky Person Jr. Postgame Press Conference

NC State running back Ricky Person Jr. meets with the media after rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and throwing for another score in NC State's 45-42 win against Wake Forest. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Postgame Observations: NC State 45, Wake Forest 42

The Wolfpack's six-game losing streak dating back to last October came to a thrilling end with a 45-42 victory against Wake Forest that featured many encouraging aspects while also leaving left plenty of room for improvement. Read more

Brett Friedlander