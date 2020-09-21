State-Pitt Game Gets Noon Kickoff

It took three games into the 2020 season, but the NC State football team is back in its familiar early kickoff spot.

The ACC announced Monday that the Wolfpack's game on Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field will start at noon with television coverage by the ACC Network.

The good news is that between the time of the year and the Northern venue, heat shouldn't be as much of an issue as if the game was being played in Raleigh in early September. The game is also on the road, so even if fans were allowed anywhere near the stadium, tailgating also wouldn't be an issue.

Here is the rest of the ACC schedule, with game times and network designations for the week of Oct. 3:

North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation will be announced after the games of Sept. 26)

Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network

