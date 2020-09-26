Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- The big news surrounding tonight's football game between NC State and Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium isn't really news at all.

It's that the game is actually going to be played.

That's been in doubt since the middle of last week when the Hokies were forced to postpone their scheduled game against Virginia because of a COVID-19 outbreak within their ranks.

Coach Justin Fuente cast further doubt on the matchup with the Wolfpack on Monday by saying that he hoped to have enough players to field a team. And that even if he does, he wouldn't have a full roster at his disposa for what is the Hokie's season opener.

But here we are, preparing for kickoff.

Although neither team has released its active lists, it's clear from the number of players on the field for pregame warmups that both teams will be well-stocked. And of note, both teams' quarterbacks -- Bailey Hockman and Devin Leary for State and Hendon Hooker for Tech -- were among those preparing to play.