Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Virginia Tech

Brett Friedlander

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- The big news surrounding tonight's football game between NC State and Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium isn't really news at all.

It's that the game is actually going to be played.

That's been in doubt since the middle of last week when the Hokies were forced to postpone their scheduled game against Virginia because of a COVID-19 outbreak within their ranks. 

Coach Justin Fuente cast further doubt on the matchup with the Wolfpack on Monday by saying that he hoped to have enough players to field a team. And that even if he does, he wouldn't have a full roster at his disposa for what is the Hokie's season opener.

But here we are, preparing for kickoff. 

Although neither team has released its active lists, it's clear from the number of players on the field for pregame warmups that both teams will be well-stocked. And of note, both teams' quarterbacks -- Bailey Hockman and Devin Leary for State and Hendon Hooker for Tech -- were among those preparing to play.

Football

Virginia Tech QB Hooker Won't Play vs. Wolfpack

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and starting cornerback Jermaine Waller are two of the 24 Virginia Tech players that are listed as inactive for the Hokies for tonight's game against NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Point Guard Prospect Pass Commits to State

Breon Pass, an all-state selection in both football and basketball as a junior last season, has announced his decision to play college basketball at NC State, where he join his summer teammate Terquavion Smith in a high-powered backcourt. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Kickoff: Game 2 at Virginia Tech

Everything you need to know about Saturday's ACC football matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Va. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Cross Country Teams Open Season With Wins

Brett Friedlander

QB intrigue, key transfers: Storylines as Hokies prepare for NC State

Brett Friedlander

KENTON'S KEYS: Virginia Tech

Each Friday during the football season, SI All Wolfpack Deputy Editor Kenton Gibbs provides his expert analysis in identifying factors that could lead to a potential NC State victory. Here are Kenton's Keys for Saturday's game at Virginia Tech

Kenton Gibbs

Three Key Matchups to Watch Against Virginia Tech

Here are three key matchups to watch during Saturday's ACC football game between NC State and Virginia Tech, assuming of course, that the Hokies have enough players available to take the field against the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Moving 'Full Steam Ahead' Preparing for Saturday's Game

Despite concerns that Virginia Tech's COVID-19 issues could cause another postponement, coach Dave Doeren and his NC State football team are going on the assumption that Saturday's game in Blacksburg will be played as scheduled. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Talkin' Wolfpack: Brett and Kenton Preview the Virginia Tech Game

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs take a look back at NC State's season opening win against Wake Forest and look ahead to preview Saturday's matchup with Virginia Tech on this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

MattySolo

Rodón's Return to Mound Doesn't Go Well

Pitching for the first time in nearly two months after rehabbing an injury, former #NCState pitching ace Carlos Rodon was charged with the loss for the Chicago White Sox in a pivotal game against the Cleveland Indians. Read more

Brett Friedlander