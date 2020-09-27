Wolfpack Finds Strength From Injured Teammate Martin

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Members of the NC State football team were understably concerned about Khalid Martin as they knelt on the field watching medical personnel attend to the redshirt freshman safety during Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.

But even as Martin was lifted from the ground on a backboard and taken to an ambulance, his concern was with his teammates.

"His main concern was us finishing the game, that was something when he was on the ground he kept saying," junior running back Ricky Person Jr. said afterward. "He kept saying ‘finish the game. Finish the game. Finish the game. It’s not even the fourth quarter yet, guys. I’ll be all right.’

As it turned out, Martin was right.

He was taken to a local hospital with what was described as a hip injury, then transferred to a larger facility in nearby Roanoke before being released on Sunday with "no radiographic abnormalities," according to a statement issued by the football program.

While Martin's condition wasn't as catastrophic as it first appeared, his teammates didn't know that at the time as they did their best to stay focused over the final 17 minutes of their 45-24 loss to the 20th-ranked Hokies.

It wasn't easy said junior linebacker and co-captain Isaiah Moore. But at that point the only thing the Wolfpack was able to do for Martin was honor his wish to finish the game strong,

"We all just told him we loved him and that we were going to finish the game for him," Moore said.

Moore and fellow co-captain Person were the most vocal in rallying their teammates.

"I just did what any leader would do," Person said. "I brought the team together and told them what Khalid said and did a special prayer for him. He'll be back on his feet soon."

Martin's injury hit Person especially hard because 363 days earlier in Tallahassee, Fla., he was the one being carted off the field with a significant ailment.

"I just feel for Khalid because I know I was once in that spot before," he said.

Even tough the Wolfpack lost the game and didn't play well in doing so, Person said that Martin's injury helped the team put things in their proper perspective and helped bring the players even closer than they already were.

"It just shows our true character and how we love each other inside the locker room," he said. "It’s more than just a football team. It’s a brotherhood. We actually care for Khalid. We care for everybody on the team like our own brother."

