Former Wolfpack Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill Signs With Eagles

NC State's contingent of defensive linemen in the NFL has grown with the signing of T.Y. McGill by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

A 6-foot-1, 299-pound tackle, McGill has spent time with six teams in five seasons since signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

According to NFLDraftDiamonds.com, McGill was in Detroit working out for the Lions when he got the call from the Eagles. He left Detroit to audition for the Philadelphia this weekend and was signed after undergoing a COVID-19 test.

McGill also worked out for the Buffalo Bills this preseason.

In order to sign him, the Eagles released linebacker Dante Olsen.

McGill became a starter for the Wolfpack as a true freshman and finished his career with with 120 tackles and 10 sacks.

He has seen action in 37 regular season NFL games, the majority of which came with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015-16. He has played in only 18 regular season games over the past three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. He has also spent preseason tenures with the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington and the New Orleans Saints.

McGill played in two games in his previous stint with the Eagles in 2018, recording three tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

He becomes the seventh former NC State defensive lineman on a current NFL roster. He joins Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos, B.J. Hill of the New York Giants, Justin Jones of the Chargers, Kentavius Street of the San Francisco 49ers, Larrell Murchison of the Tennessee Titans and James Smith-Williams of Washington.

