SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Former Wolfpack Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill Signs With Eagles

Brett Friedlander

NC State's contingent of defensive linemen in the NFL has grown with the signing of T.Y. McGill by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

A 6-foot-1, 299-pound tackle, McGill has spent time with six teams in five seasons since signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

According to NFLDraftDiamonds.com, McGill was in Detroit working out for the Lions when he got the call from the Eagles. He left Detroit to audition for the Philadelphia this weekend and was signed after undergoing a COVID-19 test.

McGill also worked out for the Buffalo Bills this preseason.

In order to sign him, the Eagles released linebacker Dante Olsen.

McGill became a starter for the Wolfpack as a true freshman and finished his career with  with 120 tackles and 10 sacks.

He has seen action in 37 regular season NFL games, the majority of which came with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015-16. He has played in only 18 regular season games over the past three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. He has also spent preseason tenures with the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington and the New Orleans Saints.

McGill played in two games in his previous stint with the Eagles in 2018, recording three tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

He becomes the seventh former NC State defensive lineman on a current NFL roster. He joins Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos, B.J. Hill of the New York Giants, Justin Jones of the Chargers, Kentavius Street of the San Francisco 49ers, Larrell Murchison of the Tennessee Titans and James Smith-Williams of Washington.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NC State COVID-19 Update

As NC State enters the third day of a temporary suspension of athletic activities, the school's safety office has reported seven new clusters of COVID-19 cases. Read more

Brett Friedlander

If You Could Rewrite Wolfpack History, What Would You Change?

NC State has had more than its share of athletic disappointments over the years. If you could go back in time and change the result of what event in Wolfpack history, what would it be? Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Geoffgw

SI Cover Story: The Impossibilities of Russell Wilson

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/25/si-cover-story-russell-wilson-explains-his-memorable-plays-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

State Suspends Season Tickets for 2020 Football Season

In a letter to season ticket holders, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan has announced that season tickets for the 2020 football season have been suspended. He did, however, leave open the possibility of individual game sales. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Football Opener May Have to Be Delayed

A COVID-19 cluster within the athletic department, including members of the football program, has forced NC State to temporarily suspend its athletic activities. Because of the timing, the Wolfpack's season opening football game may have to be delayed. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Roman Gabriel Elected to National QB Hall of Fame

The National Quarterback Club has announced that former NC State star Roman Gabriel has earned induction into the National Quarterback Hall of Fame. He will be honored, along with fellow Class of 2020 members at a dinner in Scottsdale, Ariz., in February. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI College Football Rankings of Teams Actually Playing in 2020

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/25/ncaa-football-rankings-sports-illustrated

Brett Friedlander

NC State Announces Temporary Pause to Athletic Activities

An identified cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus has led NC State officials to suspend their school's athletic activities, including preseason football practice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

SlimChavey

T.J. Warren's First Playoff Experience Ends Quickly

It took six long years for T.J. Warren to make his first NBA playoff appearance. It took just four quick games for the former NC State star's postseason debut to end after his Indiana Pacers were swept by the Miami Heat.

Brett Friedlander

How Will Miami, Duke Football Attendance Decisions Influence State?

Miami has announced it will allow limited attendance at his home football games this season while Duke plans to play without fans. How much if any will the decisions of NCState's ACC rivals influence what the Wolfpack ultimately does. Read more

Brett Friedlander