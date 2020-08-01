AllWolfpack
What Does an Official NC State Offer Letter Look Like?

Brett Friedlander

Fifteen high school football players have already committed to NC State's recruiting class of 2021, with numerous others having received verbal offers to join them.

Until Saturday, however, none of those offers have been official in the eyes of the NCAA. That's because August 1 is actually the first day official scholarship offers can go out to 2021 recruits. 

And Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren wasted little time getting them out.

Social media has been flooded all day with players proudly displaying their Wolfpack offer letters. Here's a look at what they say:

2021 NC State offer sheet

  "Congratulations on being identified as one of the elite football players in the country, At this point in your high school career, you know what your family, friends, coaches and teachers have long seen. You are unique. You have worked hard to separate yourself, exhibiting excellence in both football and academics. North Carolina State is a distinguished and prestigious university that has mix or world class athletics and academics.

"Therefore I am pleased to personally offer you a full scholarship to North Carolina State University. Per NCAA rules, this scholarship

                                                                    will cover

                                                           Room & Board/Meals

                                                                     Tuition

                                                 Text books and course related fees

"As a reminder, this offer is subject to you meeting the following: Successfully completing the requirements of our academic curriculum; Meet all NCAA initial eligibility requirements that apply to your senior academic year; Continue to live by the social rules that made you an outstanding student, athlete and role model in your school and community.

"My staff and I are committed to helping you grow as a man by developing you athletically, academically and personally. My coaching experience has allowed me to mentor players at all levels, high school, college and the NFL. You will learn the systems, fundamentals and techniques that have benefitted many before you who have gone on to be successful at the next level.

"At the same time, our academic support services will equip you with the tools you need to succeed in life after your playing career is over. A degree from North Carolina State University will provide a solid foundation for the rest of your life and give you a competitive edge in the job market. 

"I want you on our team! Good luck to you and your entire football team this season!

Dave Doeren

Head coach

As is the case with the verbal offers that have have previously been extended, these written offer letters are non-binding. Members of the Class of 2021 can't submit NCAA Letters of Intent that formally lock them into their commitments until the December 16, the first day of college football's early signing period.

Here are the 15 players that have committed to the Wolfpack thus far:

Offense

QB Aaron McLaughlin/6-5, 215/Alpharetta, Ga. (Denmark HS)

WR Micah Crowell/6-2, 215/Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth HS)

WR Julian Gray/5-11, 175/Huntersville, NC (Hopewell HS)

WR Jakolbe Baldwin/5-11, 173/Rockingham, NC (Richmond HS)

TE Cedric Seabrough/6-4, 220/Swainsboro, Ga. (Swainsboro HS)

TE Fredrick Seabrough/6-4, 215/Swainsboro, Ga. (Swainsboro HS)

OT Jaleel Davis/6-6, 300/Rockingham, NC (Richmond HS)

OC Thornton Gentry/6-4, 282/Chapin, SC (Chapin HS)

RB Demie Sumo/6-0, 202/Willingboro, NJ (Willingboro HS)

Defense

DE Travali Price/6-4, 265/Lincolnton, NC (North Lincoln HS)

LB Caden Fordham/6-2, 220/Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)

CB Mario Love/5-10, 170/Cornelius, NC (Hough HS)

CB Nate Evans/6-1, 175/Virginia Beach, Va. (Cox HS)

S Sean Brown/6-1, 190/Cornelius, NC (Hough HS)

NT/LS Jayden Tate/5-11, 245/Lincolnton, NC (North Lincoln HS)

OG Lyndon Cooper/6-3, 315/Carrollton, Ga (Carrollton HS)

