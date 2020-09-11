State 'Hits All its Marks' With 2021 FB Recruiting Class

NC State didn't make the Sports Illustrated All-American top 25 class recruiting rankings for college football prospects in the class of 2021 when it was announced recently.

Just in case you were wondering, Ohio State and Alabama hold down the top two spots with most of the other usual suspects filling out the list.

The lack of a national ranking, however, shouldn't diminish the class coach Dave Doeren and his staff have put together.

Of the 19 prospects committed to the Wolfpack, 13 are SI 1000 preseason All-American candidates. Those that aren't amont that prestigious group are players that help fill specific needs.

On Thursday, SI All-American included State on a list of programs that just missed the cut of the top 25. With preseason All-Americans Jabril McNeill, Javon Nelson and Yusef Mugharbil and Taleeq Robbins still potential additions to Doeren's 2021 recruiting haul, it's still possible for the Wolfpack to make a considerable jump up the national rankings.

Here is SI All-American's evaluation State's 2021 class:

NC State had several specific needs during the 2021 recruiting cycle and while coach Dave Doeren's collection of talent thus far might not register on the national scale, he and his staff hit all their marks .... and then some.

First priority after going through three quarterbacks and ranking dead last in the ACC in scoring offense in conference games in 2019 was finding a franchise quarterback capable of coming in and competing for the starting job right away. And they got that in Aaron McLaughlin.

Priority No. 2 was adding depth, speed and talent to a secondary that ranked 11th in the ACC in pass defense in each of the past two seasons. Again, mission accomplished with the addition of corners Mario Love and Nate Evans, and safety Sean Brown. Evans was a particularly good get, since they flipped him from Tennessee.

The final goal was to replenish the tight end room with four TEs scheduled to graduate after this season (although Dylan Autenreith has since been granted a sixth year) ... and they got two good ones in twins Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough. Just as big as the positional needs was the need land some of North Carolina's top prospects to at least somewhat cool the perception that Doeren and his staff are getting owned by Mack Brown down the road at UNC. They've been successful to a certain extent by getting commitments from LB Jordan Poole, DE Travail Price and WR Micah Crowell -- all SIAA1000 selections.

Here is the full list of all 19 committed recruits:

Offense

QB Aaron McLaughlin/6-5, 215/Alpharetta, Ga. (Denmark HS)

WR Micah Crowell/6-2, 215/Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth HS)

WR Julian Gray/5-11, 175/Huntersville, NC (Hopewell HS)

WR Jakolbe Baldwin/5-11, 173/Rockingham, NC (Richmond HS)

TE Cedric Seabrough/6-4, 220/Swainsboro, Ga. (Swainsboro HS)

TE Fredrick Seabrough/6-4, 215/Swainsboro, Ga. (Swainsboro HS)

OT Jaleel Davis/6-6, 300/Rockingham, NC (Richmond HS)

C Thornton Gentry/6-4, 282/Chapin, SC (Chapin HS)

RB Demi Sumo/6-0, 202/Willingboro, NJ (Willingboro HS)

OG Lyndon Cooper/6-3, 315/Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton HS)

Defense

ILB Jordan Poole/6-0, 225/Oakboro, NC (West Stanly HS)

DE Zyun Reeves/6-7, 245/Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth HS)

DE Travali Price/6-4, 265/Lincolnton, NC (North Lincoln HS)

LB Caden Fordham/6-2, 220/Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)

CB Mario Love/5-10, 170/Cornelius, NC (Hough HS)

CB Nate Evans/6-1, 175/Virginia Beach, Va. (Cox HS)

S Sean Brown/6-1, 190/Cornelius, NC (Hough HS)

LS/NT Jayden Tate/5-11, 245/Lincolnton, NC (North Lincoln HS)

P Caden Noonkester/6-6, 175/Waxhaw, NC (Marvin Ridge)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC