State 'Hits All its Marks' With 2021 FB Recruiting Class

Brett Friedlander

NC State didn't make the Sports Illustrated All-American top 25 class recruiting rankings for college football prospects in the class of 2021 when it was announced recently.

Just in case you were wondering, Ohio State and Alabama hold down the top two spots with most of the other usual suspects filling out the list.

The lack of a national ranking, however, shouldn't diminish the class coach Dave Doeren and his staff have put together.

Of the 19 prospects committed to the Wolfpack, 13 are SI 1000 preseason All-American candidates. Those that aren't amont that prestigious group are players that help fill specific needs.

On Thursday, SI All-American included State on a list of programs that just missed the cut of the top 25. With preseason All-Americans Jabril McNeill, Javon Nelson and Yusef Mugharbil and Taleeq Robbins still potential additions to Doeren's 2021 recruiting haul, it's still possible for the Wolfpack to make a considerable jump up the national rankings.

Here is SI All-American's evaluation State's 2021 class:

NC State had several specific needs during the 2021 recruiting cycle and while coach Dave Doeren's collection of talent thus far might not register on the national scale, he and his staff hit all their marks .... and then some.

First priority after going through three quarterbacks and ranking dead last in the ACC in scoring offense in conference games in 2019 was finding a franchise quarterback capable of coming in and competing for the starting job right away. And they got that in Aaron McLaughlin.

Priority No. 2 was adding depth, speed and talent to a secondary that ranked 11th in the ACC in pass defense in each of the past two seasons. Again, mission accomplished with the addition of corners Mario Love and Nate Evans, and safety Sean Brown. Evans was a particularly good get, since they flipped him from Tennessee.

The final goal was to replenish the tight end room with four TEs scheduled to graduate after this season (although Dylan Autenreith has since been granted a sixth year) ... and they got two good ones in twins Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough.

 Just as big as the positional needs was the need land some of North Carolina's top prospects to at least somewhat cool the perception that Doeren and his staff are getting owned by Mack Brown down the road at UNC. They've been successful to a certain extent by getting commitments from LB Jordan Poole, DE Travail Price and WR Micah Crowell -- all SIAA1000 selections.  

Here is the full list of all 19 committed recruits:

Offense

QB Aaron McLaughlin/6-5, 215/Alpharetta, Ga. (Denmark HS)

WR Micah Crowell/6-2, 215/Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth HS)

WR Julian Gray/5-11, 175/Huntersville, NC (Hopewell HS)

WR Jakolbe Baldwin/5-11, 173/Rockingham, NC (Richmond HS)

TE Cedric Seabrough/6-4, 220/Swainsboro, Ga. (Swainsboro HS)

TE Fredrick Seabrough/6-4, 215/Swainsboro, Ga. (Swainsboro HS)

OT Jaleel Davis/6-6, 300/Rockingham, NC (Richmond HS)

C  Thornton Gentry/6-4, 282/Chapin, SC (Chapin HS)

RB Demi Sumo/6-0, 202/Willingboro, NJ (Willingboro HS)

OG Lyndon Cooper/6-3, 315/Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton HS)

Defense

ILB Jordan Poole/6-0, 225/Oakboro, NC (West Stanly HS)

DE Zyun Reeves/6-7, 245/Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth HS)

DE Travali Price/6-4, 265/Lincolnton, NC (North Lincoln HS)

LB Caden Fordham/6-2, 220/Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)

CB Mario Love/5-10, 170/Cornelius, NC (Hough HS)

CB Nate Evans/6-1, 175/Virginia Beach, Va. (Cox HS)

S  Sean Brown/6-1, 190/Cornelius, NC (Hough HS)

LS/NT Jayden Tate/5-11, 245/Lincolnton, NC (North Lincoln HS)

P  Caden Noonkester/6-6, 175/Waxhaw, NC (Marvin Ridge)

Despite Challenges, Beck has Wolfpack Offense on Track

NC State's new offensive coordinator Tim Beck has been forced to overcome some difficult circumstances in installing his system, but he's happy with how the Wolfpack has progressed with a week to go before its season opener. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC's NCAA Tournament Plan Not Likely to Happen

A plan proposed by the ACC's 15 men's basketball coaches to include all eligible teams in the 2021 NCAA tournament might have its merits, but according to a high-ranking NCAA official, no format changes are currently under consideration. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Sam Hunt Gets Coaching Job at NC A&T

Former NC State sharpshooter and graduate assistant Sam Hunt has been hired as a full-time assistant basketball coach at NC A&T, the school for which he played before transferring to the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Joseph's Transfer a Timely One Both for Him and Wolfpack

Daniel Joseph feels bad for his former Penn State teammates, whose season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that's not the reason the graduate transfer defensive end decided to leave for NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Backs ACC Plan for All-Inclusive NCAA Tournament

NC State coach Kevin Keatts has expressed his support for a plan in which every Division I men's basketball team would qualify for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, citing the uncertainty of regular season scheduling amid the continuing coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Potential Under-the-Radar Difference Makers

Here's a look at five players with the potential to have breakout seasons and become difference makers for the NC State football team in 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Glennon Back onto Jaguars Active Roster

Only days after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, then coing back as part of the NFL team's practice squad, former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon has come full circle with a return to the Jaguars' 53-man roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Opening Week Depth Chart Still a Work in Progress

Even though NC State's opening game against Wake Forest is just over a week away, coach Dave Doeren still isn’t sure exactly who will be available to play, let alone where they stand when it comes to a depth chart because of the effects of COVID-19. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Fall Sports Season Official a Go

According to a statement issued by the league office Tuesday, "The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports." Read more

Brett Friedlander

Glennon Signed to Jaguars Practice Squad

Less than 48 hours after waiving backup quarterback Mike Glennon, the Jacksonville Jaguars brough the former NC State star back -- taking advantage of an NFL rule change to signing him to their practice squad. Read more

Brett Friedlander