Next on Wolfpack Recruiting Radar: Jabril McNeill?

Now that top NC State football recruiting target Jordan Poole has officially become a part of the Wolfpack's Class of 2021, having announced his commitment on Saturday, coach Dave Doeren and his staff can turn their attention to their next major recruiting target.

Outside linebacker Jabril McNeill.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound Sports Illustrated All-American candidate from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, McNeill is the younger brother of current State defensive tackle Alim McNeill with just as much upside.

But that's not the only reason why he is arguably the highest priority prospect still on State's radar.

Although the younger McNeill still has some filling out to do, leading to speculation that he might eventually be moved to defensive end in college, he is a long, lean athlete described by SI's director of football recruiting as being "laterally explosive" with "good change of directon, good strength and solid speed."

McNeill has remained coy about his recruitment and doesn't appear in a hurry to commit. His most recent update had State in his top seven schools, along with ACC rivals Virginia Tech and Louisville, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Michgan State, Oregon and Washington

Not only is Doeren and lead recruiter Charley Wiles doing their best to attract McNeill to State, his older brother is also doing his part by urging Jabril to join him with the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack currently has 16 high school seniors committed to its 2021 recruiting class.

In addition to McNeill, the top remaining targets include offensive linemen Yusef Mugharbil, Weston Franklin and Diego Pounds, defensive linemen Zyun Reeves and Devin Lee, and perhaps another running back.

If the younger McNeill does end up at State, he'll continue a recent tradition of brothers playing on the team together. Not only are siblings Thayer and Drake Thomas already on the roster, but the 2021 recruiting class also includes twins Fredrick and Cedric Seabrough along with brothers Travali Price and Jayden Tate.

